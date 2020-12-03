VIRGINIA — A Level 3 sex offender has moved into Virginia, authorities said Thursday.
Police Chief Nicole Mattson said in a statement that 43-year-old John Patrick Dickson has a history of sexual contact with female children.
Dickson’s crimes of criminal sexual conduct requires registration on the Predatory Offender Registry. The contact included penetration and force has been used to gain compliance. The Gilbert Police were the investigating agency.
The notification shows Dickson’ had been released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections on July 13. He changed addresses on Nov. 30 and has since been identified as being homeless in Virginia.
He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 335 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
The Virginia Police Department is available to provide the public with information on personal safety and may be reached at 218-748-7510. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.
