NETT LAKE — Level 3 registered predatory offender James Chavers Jr. has been living in Nett Lake since his Sept. 10, 2019, release date, according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
“Chavers engaged in sexual contact with a known female teen,’’ according to the county fact sheet. “Contact included penetration. Chavers provided her with alcohol and took advantage of her intoxicated state.’’
Since Chavers, 64, is a level three offender, community notification is required, according to Minnesota state statutes.
Chavers has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather increase awareness.
Nett Lake residents and community members who have any questions, or would like to discuss the matter further can contact the Bois Forte Police Department of Lt. Jason Akerson at 218-262-0208.
