CHERRY — A Level 3 sex offender has relocated to Cherry Township as of Jan. 14 under supervision by Arrowhead Regional Corrections.
Richard James Gibson, TK, moved to the “vicinity of Stuntz Road and Highway 92” in rural Hibbing, according to a release by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Gibson was released from incarceration on Nov. 16, 2020.
He was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with an unknown female child after grabbing the victim as she was riding her bicycle and using threats and force to gain compliance, according to the release.
Gibson is 6-1, 199 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s office notes that Gibson has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.
Cherry Township residents and community members who have any questions, or would like to discuss this matter further are asked to call Lt. Jason Akerson 218-262-0208.
