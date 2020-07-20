Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued to climb Monday with 922 new cases and an extra measure of heartbreak — the first death of a child in the state, a 9-month-old in Clay County, where Moorhead is located.
The infant is among the youngest deaths in the country from COVID-19 and the first death in Minnesota for anyone under age 20 who tested positive for COVID-19. The child did not have an underlying health problem and had not been hospitalized, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters.
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 and was identified as having an upper and lower respiratory infection; both were counted as causes of death, she said.
“A death involving such a young person is tragic, and certainly very unusual,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, adding that the state has asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate.
Ehresmann said while current knowledge of the coronavirus puts children at lower risk, the possibility of infection is still there and officials are hoping to understand more about how the virus can affect children.
“In general, we have seen fewer cases in kids, we’ve seen fewer cases with hospitalizations and fewer cases with the need for intensive care,” she said, “but what we don’t know — and I think this is true for all ages — we don’t really know the underlying long-term impacts of a COVID infection on an individual.”
Ehresmann added the spread of coronavirus to children is less likely to happen from another child and more likely to come from an adult to children, like in a household setting.
Cases jump, hospitalizations dip
Patterns in Monday’s data continued to reflect what’s been happening for three weeks now — new case counts leaping as deaths and hospitalizations flatten.
The Health Department reported four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,545 since the pandemic began. Total current hospitalizations (247) and those needing intensive care (115) continue to dip.
Officials, however, have been bracing Minnesotans to expect those numbers to rise as cases continue to jump.
The 922 infections posted Monday were a record for daily confirmed cases, although officials said the high number come partly from the fact they are transitioning to a new reporting system, which may make the daily numbers choppy over the next few days.
While people in long-term care continue to account for nearly 80 percent of the deaths from COVID-19, Monday was the first time the state recorded no deaths in long term-care since it started providing such demographic data in early May.
Of Minnesota’s 47,107 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, about 86 percent of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Cases growing in most age brackets
State health officials continue to worry about the recent spike of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases with nearly 11,000. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 37 years old.
Health investigators, however, are starting to see more cases in many age brackets, including ages 30 through 59, as more people get together for family gatherings and summer fun without social distancing, Ehresmann said.
It’s not like the situation the past few weeks where 20-somethings meeting in bars drove the increases. Now, analysts are seeing an evolution in the “larger, gradual increase in social activities,” she added.
While current hospitalization counts in Minnesota remain relatively low, Ehresmann reiterated that officials expect the numbers to go on the march as the new cases climb.
New cases are also rising in northern Minnesota. Cases in Beltrami County have nearly doubled in the past week, from 53 to 101. Ehresmann on Monday said the case increase is tied to spread from a “number of events” including athletic events.
Not playing ‘gotcha’
The latest counts come as officials try to get their arms around clusters of problems centered around bars and restaurants.
State investigators say they’ve received some 120 complaints recently from concerned residents reporting violations of the current orders around gathering in indoor social spaces, particularly bars and restaurants, Malcolm said Friday.
Complaints include staff not wearing masks, not enough social distancing and too many people at a site.
Because of that, the state is “stepping up enforcement,” Malcolm said, “not to play gotcha with restaurants and bars but because we feel it’s so essential” to protect Minnesotans.
Malcolm said most bar and restaurant owners who’ve been flagged have responded positively. She also noted that establishments that don’t comply are subject to cease-and-desist orders.
Malcolm said health officials continue to hope that bars, restaurants and other indoor social spaces get the message. The state, she said, is working to avoid “wholesale closure” of these places but that the rise in community spread must be checked.
“But in all candor, I don't think anything can be considered completely off the table with what we're seeing around the country and in our own numbers in Minnesota,” she added. “But we clearly would like to explore intermediate measures before that.”
Walz weighing statewide mask order
The state's top public health leaders on Monday reiterated their support for a statewide mask mandate, saying such mandates have proven to help prevent transmission of COVID-19.
Several Minnesota cities already have mask requirements in place. As for a statewide mask mandate, DFL Gov. Tim Walz is weighing the measure, but has yet to enact one — despite pleas from medical groups and the state Health Department.
Walz recently expressed concern that Minnesotans were lagging on their mask-wearing. But Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, have said a statewide mandate would be a mistake.
On Friday morning, Walz told MPR News that he believes a mask mandate is the right thing to do to slow the spread of the coronavirus but that he hasn't yet made a decision on whether to issue a statewide order.
"I'm trying to get them to buy in,” Walz said of Gazelka and others who oppose a statewide mandate. “It's unfortunate that around masks, it became somewhat of a political statement rather than a public health statement.”
More than half of U.S. states now require the use of masks or face coverings in public settings.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/07/20/latest-on-covid19-in-mn of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.