COHASSET – Monday’s fast-moving thunderstorm affected electric service for more than 2,100 Lake Country Power members. The thunderstorm brought hail, lightning and wind across the cooperative’s service area. A waterspout was reported and shared on Facebook by Williams Narrows Resort northwest of Deer River, according to an LCP news release.
Lake Country Power line crews worked to restore service at 57 various outage points, primarily in the northern region of the cooperative’s service territory which was hit the hardest.
Trees took down power lines and at least three broken poles were reported as of Monday afternoon. Crews and dispatchers worked into the night until all service was restored, the release said.
“If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and call Lake Country Power to report it immediately,” said Derek Howe, P.E. chief operating officer. “There is no way to tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it. Always assume it can carry current strong enough to kill.”
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.