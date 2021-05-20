COOK — Northwoods Friends of the Arts will be offering four classes free of charge to children of all ages with instructors Alberta Whitenack and Kris Musto. The classes will take place at NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River St. in the Dream Weaver Salon complex. Contact Alberta at 218-666-2153 for information or to register for a class.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, “Kris On Color”: Exploring color with Kris Musto

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Check out those “Elements of Art with Kris Musto”

10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 8, Try “Notan: Positive and Negative Art “ with Alberta Whitenack

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22, Single point perspective with Alberta Whitenack

Established over ten years ago, NWFA is a membership 501(c)3 organization to encourage the creation, display, performance and appreciation of the arts in all forms while providing art education opportunities for all ages in the vicinity of Cook. For more information about us go to www.nwfamn.org. Our email address is nwfamn.org@gmail.com.

