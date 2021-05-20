COOK — Northwoods Friends of the Arts will be offering four classes free of charge to children of all ages with instructors Alberta Whitenack and Kris Musto. The classes will take place at NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River St. in the Dream Weaver Salon complex. Contact Alberta at 218-666-2153 for information or to register for a class.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, “Kris On Color”: Exploring color with Kris Musto
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Check out those “Elements of Art with Kris Musto”
10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 8, Try “Notan: Positive and Negative Art “ with Alberta Whitenack
10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22, Single point perspective with Alberta Whitenack
Established over ten years ago, NWFA is a membership 501(c)3 organization to encourage the creation, display, performance and appreciation of the arts in all forms while providing art education opportunities for all ages in the vicinity of Cook. For more information about us go to www.nwfamn.org. Our email address is nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.