PALO — The team that brought Junk Quest North to the Iron Range is now bringing their Junky Attic Sale home to Palo.
The smaller scale sale is perfect for the time of COVID, when large events and gatherings are not in the best interest of the community. But some of us are still missing our adventures in discovering treasures. Join Beth Anderson and Yvette Lange at their Junky Attic Sale in Palo.
“I have always considered my home a place where anyone would feel welcome with a hug and a cup of coffee,” said the team over email Wednesday. They invite you into Lange’s cozy home for the Junky Attic Sale.
The Junky Attic Sale will be held this Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at 4044 Lane 49 in Aurora. “We will be emptying Yvette's home and filling it, along with the huge outdoor deck,” they explained. “The side screened-in porch will be full of Humble Attire Online Boutique clothing.”
The fun sale will be held at home and all non-sale items will be removed. Every item will be marked with a price tag. Feel free to walk right in, mingle and shop.
The event will have limited vendors including Junky Attic Sale, Humble Attire Online Boutique and From the Farm Catering. Humble Attire has clothing and accessories for all sizes.
“From the Farm Catering will be there with fresh Cardamom Bread, 3 Cheese Garlic Bread and delicious Wild Rice Bread...also throw in some soft Chocolate Chip Cookies and Craisin White Chocolate Chip Cookies!” said Anderson and Lange. “We may also be serving fresh from the oven homemade Pumpkin Donuts.”
There will be yummy food but no sampling.
Anderson and Lange will be selling a variety of things including: dining room tables, vintage cupboards, sofa tables, end tables, desks and chairs, dressers, pillows, blankets, ladders, holiday decor.
“My favorite piece is a blue French style high cupboard,” said Lange. “It's gorgeous with glass knobs...I know it will find a perfect home!”
“I really enjoy building my own rustic pieces best,” said Anderson. “But I am really loving the little corner cabinet I brought back to life.”
“We will have something for everyone,” they proudly stated. “So many people have told us they miss being able to shop and see friends...this is a great opportunity!! We will have 100's items for sale, no one will be left out!”
Junky Attic Sale is doing all they can to protect the health of their customers including utilizing outdoor space, having masks, hand sanitizer and gloves available.
“We are also encouraging anyone who is not feeling well to not attend and to let us know if they are looking for something special, which we could set a side for them with a private pick up time,” Anderson and Lange said. “We are excited to have an event in the country where we can spread out, open the windows and keep items sanitized! We encourage masks to be worn, and of course will follow CDC regulations.”
In years past, the team of Anderson and Lange have held six Junk Quest North events at Miner’s. They enjoyed each one. There are still future possibilities for other large events, just not right now.
Follow the vendors on Facebook @junkyattic, @humbleattireonlineboutique and @fromthefarmcatering.
