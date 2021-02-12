John Sjoberg, a 2017 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, has received a Maulius and Mildred Brink Education Scholarship for the 2020-21 school year at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The scholarship was created by Mildred Brink in 2016 to support students studying health and nutrition and has a value of $12,000 for the academic year. John is a junior Physical Education major at UMD and plans to pursue a career in teaching and coaching after graduation.
