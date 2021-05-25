It's getting so mountain bikers need to figure where to ride next.
“Most people when they are done riding here, they ask us, 'Which way do we go? Where's Tioga? Where's Giants Ridge?',” Jordan Metsa, fund development and marketing coordinator at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm said. “We have over 112 miles of absolutely stunning mountain biking in four locations to keep giving people a good time.”
Mountain biking is at full speed in northeastern Minnesota.
In a span of a few years, the region has become a world-class mountain bike hub.
And hang onto your handlebars.
More is ahead.
Ten miles of new intermediate and beginner cross country trails open Friday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Ten miles of new trail opens in June in the stunning-beautiful Redhead mountain bike park at Minnesota Discovery Center, bringing the park's total to 25 miles.
Tack on 40-plus existing miles at Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in Crosby with 10 more miles coming on line this summer.
Roll in more than 25 miles at Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset and the four parks are steering thousands of riders to northeastern Minnesota.
“This is a world-class destination for mountain biking,” Benji Neff, Giants Ridge mountain sports director said. “What we have done on the Iron Range in the last three to five years is incredible.”
Opening the new Giants Ridge cross country trails gives enthusiasts their challenge of choice with existing gravity-fed trails, Neff said.
“It really rounds out our mountain bike offerings,” Neff said. “You can ride easier trails half the day and then go get a workout the other half. Or you can get a workout the first half of the day and ride the easier trails the second half. It's kind of a unique combination.”
Redhead, a one-of-a-kind park built in and around a string of abandoned iron ore pits, brings riders along red-colored iron ore pit walls, through woods, down to water-filled pits.
Two new trails, 'Zen,' and 'Tough Mama,' are part of a June 25-26 grand opening. The event includes live music, a Minnesota High School Mountain Bike League appearance, and a 13-minute documentary video.
“It's kind of a life-after-mining story,” Metsa said of the documentary. “It's a promotional piece about how the Redhead was created and how a small town comes together.”
The parks tell a story about Iron Range history.
Redhead, Tioga, and Cuyuna, are all built on former mineland.
As with boat launches, campgrounds, picnic areas, fishing opportunities, all-terrain vehicle riding, and disc golf courses, the parks are another example of how minelands are being reclaimed for alternate uses.
“We're seeing tons of hikers,” Metsa said. “We're also seeing painters down there and bird watchers. I've also had some ask about scuba diving.”
Eveleth-based Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, which owns Giants Ridge and the land on which Redhead is built, has been a key driver of trail development.
In its fiscal year 2018, the agency invested $2.5 million in Giants Ridge trails, $1.7 million in the Redhead and $250,000 in Tioga. The Cuyuna trails, along with Hidden Valley Mountain Bike Trails in Ely, and Split Rock Wilds Mountain Bike Trail in Lake County, have also received agency support.
Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew president Aaron Hautala says the four Range parks are unequaled.
“It's a four-pack you just can't match,” Hautala said. “Maybe you can find more miles, but the quality is here because it's all new trails.”
A series of new expert trails, including one named “Sinter” - a mining term - are under construction at Cuyuna.
A contest will determine names for the new miles at Giants Ridge, Neff said.
To promote the four parks, a new RidetheRange.com campaign is now online.
The campaign provides details, maps, photos, video, lodging opportunities, and contact information for each park.
Ride the Range is billed as 112 miles of trails; 4 locations; and 1 good time.
“This is a large-scale collaboration across community, county and Range lines,” Max Peters, of Tioga Recreation Area said. “Ride the Range is able to showcase all four destinations to a greater mountain biking audience, both nationally and internationally.”
The goal of RidetheRange.com is to get riders to spend a week in the region, riding all four parks.
“We can all operate against each other for a piece of the pie, or we can all share the pie,” Hautala said. “It's like taking the secrets that you and I know to be true and sharing them.”
Each of the parks is gearing up for even more.
Cuyuna is adding the state's first adaptive hand-cycle trail. Redhead is seeking funding for another 14 miles of trail, a skills course and multi-accessible paved pump track. It's also adding kayaking, canoeing, a floating system to provide access to a dock, and a locally-owned bicycle shop.
“We're swinging for the fences,” Metsa said.
Giants Ridge this summer adds two more gravity-fed trails, bringing its total to eight. Tioga is opening a skills park.
Hautala says RidetheRange.com represents the four park's total riding product.
“We don't need Rocky mountains, we've got man-made mountains,” Hautala said. “We don't just have red trails, we have lakes you can actually jump in. It's like the Range looks cool. I haven't heard that for decades.”
