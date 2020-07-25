ST. PAUL, Minn. – Next week, the Minnesota Dept. of Health and St. Louis County Public Health are hosting a pair of free COVID-19 testing events. On Tuesday, July 28 from noon to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., COVID-19 testing will be available to anyone who wants one at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm.
Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) encourages Iron Range residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
“Getting tested can not only help with individual peace of mind, but knowing your COVID-19 status can help you protect those around you. I encourage everyone who wants a test to get one through the safe, efficient, and free opportunity in Chisholm,” Rep. Sandstede said. “We all have an important role to play in slowing the spread of this virus, and I hope Minnesotans will continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and when around others, and stay home when they are sick.”
The testing is available free of charge for anyone – with or without symptoms – and no insurance is required to participate. To keep wait times short, attendees are asked to sign up for an appointment time at the Department of Health’s website.
For those unable to attend, a statewide map of testing locations is available on the state’s COVID-19 response webpage.
WHAT: Free COVID-19 Testing
WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, from noon to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: St. Louis County Fairgrounds, 1010 Discovery Drive, Chisholm, MN 55719
WHO: All Iron Range residents
