Restaurant and bar owners in Rep. Julie Sandstede's district are making their feelings clear.
“I have many businesses that just want to be wide open with no restrictions,” Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing said. I don't know if that's the way to go. My goal ultimately is to get them running as quickly as possible and safely.”
As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 peacetime emergency authority approaches one year, Sandstede and Tomassoni are seeking to determine how to best get restaurants and bars back into business within their districts and other areas of the state.
“Other states have a reopening plan,” Sandstede said. “The biggest problem I see is that the state of Minnesota doesn't have an exit strategy or a reopening plan. We're a year into this now. We need a restart plan.”
A reopening bill, HF 1514, authored by Sandstede on Friday was heard in front of the Minnesota House of Representatives Legislative Reform Subcommittee. Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora and Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, are co-authors. Tomassoni, an Independent from Chisholm, is carrying companion legislation in the Senate.
“This bill is an attempt to put some certainty into the lives of restaurant and bar owners,” Tomassoni said of SF 1425. “While COVID has caused everyone's lives to be turned upside down, if entrepreneurs can at least be able to predict a little in advance and be part of the solution by being proactive, I think it will at least calm down some of the unpredictability.”
Restaurants and bars across the state have been in tough shape.
Under Walz's orders, restaurants and bars were closed from mid-March into late May. They reopened with restrictions before being closed again in mid-November. They're now reopen again with restrictions.
About 120,000 workers in the state's hospitality business are out of work, according to Hospitality Minnesota, which represents hospitality businesses across the state.
By April, 47 percent of the state's restaurants and bars and 30 percent of hotels are facing insolvency, Ben Wogsland, Hospitality Minnesota spokesman said. By summer, 60 percent of hotels will face insolvency, he said.
As Easter and the summer tourism season approaches, Hospitality Minnesota is asking Walz to “turn back the dials,” so restaurants can serve more customers safely and planners can schedule summer and fall events, Wogsland said.
“We think there's a safe way to turn these dials now,” Wogsland said. “We would like to see table sizes of 10. Event planners are looking at Minnesota and want to have an event this summer or fall, but don't see a plan in Minnesota to move forward.”
Restaurants and bars continue to have issues knowing how much food to order, how many employees to have on staff, and how to prepare for any rapid peacetime emergency order changes, Sandstede said.
“We want a start-up plan in the state of Minnesota so businesses can plan accordingly,” Sandstede said. “Unfortunately, that's not happening.”
Reopening restaurants and bars remains a complicated issue with many moving parts, Sandstede said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases, growth of the virus, testing, reductions in cases, and vaccine progress, are all factors being weighed in coming up with a reopening plan, she said.
However, the final language of the re-opening legislation isn't anywhere near complete, Sandstede said.
“The language will be far different,” Sandstede said. “It's continually changing as committee members work on it.”
Rep, Dave Baker, R-Willmar, is also working on re-opening legislation.
Input from other legislators, the Minnesota Department of Health, and others, will help form final language, she said.
Meanwhile, Sandstede said she hears the voice of restaurant and bar owners.
“My bill is driven by my constituents,” Sandstede said. “It's a statewide issue, but Greater Minnesota is going to have a harder recovery.”
