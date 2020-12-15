Iron Range business owners and workers might feel some relief after Minnesota lawmakers on Monday passed a $216 million plan designed to distribute $88 million through the state Department of Revenue to bars and restaurants and other establishments reporting a 30 percent drop in revenue. Gyms and bowling alleys are also on the list to receive help in a time when many small businesses in the region have been scrambling to keep afloat during the pandemic.
Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, on Monday night said in a statement that “the threat of COVID-19 remains dire, but so too is the economic disaster small businesses, workers, and families have experienced this year.”
“Our small Main Street small businesses, the establishments that help our rural economies thrive, need our help right now,” Sandstede said. “This bill is by no means perfect, and doesn’t address every economic problem caused by COVID-19 while we wait for our partners in Washington to hopefully step up and do their part. But it offers our businesses some much-needed support until we can get the virus under control and return to business as usual, and I’m proud we could come together on a bipartisan basis to get this done.”
DFL Reps. Dave Lislegard and Rob Ecklund also provided statements in support of the legislation.
“This legislation will provide urgent support for small businesses and workers who continue to experience unemployment,” said Lislegard, or Aurora. “But this isn’t the only answer nor the long-term solution. We have to find a way to reopen businesses safely and build back consumer confidence. This package was not a need or want; it was a must at this critical time to help businesses that have been harmed due to no fault of their own.”
Ecklund, of International Falls, added, “I’m proud we could come together to deliver this bipartisan assistance to the businesses that have been impacted the worst. It was also important that we ensure struggling workers have the extra help to make ends meet provided by unemployment benefits. I know uncertainty isn’t over, and the federal government needs to do its part to deliver aid at the significant level it’s capable of, and with a vaccine upon us we can begin making progress to defeat the virus.”
The bill provides $14 million through the Department of Employment and Economic Development to specifically help movie theaters and convention centers. The remaining $114 million would go to counties for them to distribute to businesses in need.
Even businesses that have reopened in defiance of the governor’s closure order would be able to receive some state aid. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, doesn’t like that wrinkle in the bill, but he said it couldn’t be avoided.
“If we create a program where all these verifications and checks have to take place, the money will get out the door much later and frankly too late for all the businesses that are following the rules,” Winkler said.
In a statement lauding passage of the relief bill, Walz acknowledged the “enormous sacrifices” small businesses have made.
“This is a critical lifeline for those businesses, and for the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them,” Walz said. “This bipartisan bill will provide direct, targeted aid to keep our small businesses afloat, support workers struggling to get by, and help families put food on the table while we work to get the virus under control.”
The deal on unemployment extends benefits by 13 weeks to those Minnesotans who lost jobs this year due to the pandemic. Many of those workers are facing a cutoff of benefits later this month.
Other items did not make it into the bill, including a DFL proposal for $500 payments to low-income families, homeless aid and child care support. Also left out was a proposal to allow establishments to sell more beer and hard liquor as takeout items.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pushed for the COVID-19 relief, but Republicans made it clear that DFL Gov. Tim Walz is the one who put businesses in financial peril with his executive orders that restricted their ability to operate for the past three weeks.
MPR contributed to this article.
