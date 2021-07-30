CHISHOLM - Bhupesh Pattni, an attorney and son of immigrants, took his oath of office for a district judgeship in Hibbing on Friday, becoming the first Asian Pacific American trial judge in northern Minnesota.
He is set to replace Judge Mark Starr who retired earlier this year from his seat in the Hibbing courthouse, where he had been since being appointed in 2004 by then Governor Tim Pawlenty.
Pattni finished work for the Sixth District Public Defender’s Office and at Trenti Law Firm on Thursday, before being named the guest of honor Friday afternoon at his investiture ceremony at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm and later at the nearby Tom and Jerry’s Bar for dinner.
“It’s a huge honor,” Pattni told the Mesabi Tribune during a phone interview before the day’s events. “It’s also a huge privilege to be able to serve my community and judiciary. I support the Constitution, and upholding equal justice under the law and due process is such a vital part of our government.”
Hundreds of Pattni’s supporters packed into the pavilion at MDC, where Pattni stood on stage beside his wife, Leah Stauber, who is an Assistant St. Louis County Attorney. His father-in-law, Larry Stauber, a retired Court of Appeals judge, administered the oath of office. His sons, ages 5 and 3, who are Stauber’s grandchildren, held the U.S. Constitution and the Bible during the swearing in.
The celebrations touched off a wave of congratulatory speeches and comments from judges, attorneys, law enforcement and numerous community members. Judge Starr told the crowd that being a judge has been a difficult position “where the rubber meets the road.” He told Pattni he “will be a fair and excellent judge.”
Before the ceremony, Sixth District Chief Public Defender Dan Lew told the Mesabi Tribune over the phone that he applauded Pattni’s ground-breaking achievements as an attorney and now judge. In 2014, Lew became the first Asian American to serve in his position in Minnesota, and only the fourth in the nation. “On the Iron Range, Bhupesh represents that milestone for the new immigrant for a community that has very long and proud immigrant roots,” he said.
Lew described how Pattni will be joined by Judge Shawn Pearson, who was appointed as the district’s first African American judge in Duluth in July. Pattni will also sit on the bench with Judge Michelle Anderson, who became the first female district court judge on the Iron Range in 2017.
“It’s really about the opportunities of what we can do in the present,” he said. “That makes this an exciting day and a new day for the Iron Range and northern Minnesota communities.”
Over the phone, Pattni acknowledged his history-making status after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his appointment in June.
Pattni’s father was born on the island of Zanzibar, in what is now known as the United Republic of Tanzania, in East Africa. His mother was born in Duluth. He was born and raised in northern Minnesota, where he graduated from high school in Virginia.
“The opportunity to help people identify with the judges and the system by having all different backgrounds on the bench is an important thing,” he said. “It’s a distinct honor to use my background to play a role and add some diversity to the bench.”
Pattni, 40, is among a rush of new Iron Range judges to fill vacancies. Former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Judge Rachel Sullivan as the first female district judge in Hibbing in 2018, and both Judge Robert Friday and Judge Anderson in Virginia, in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Walz then appointed Judge Andrew Peterson in 2019 in Virginia.
“I’m joining an energetic, young group of judges on the Range,” he said. “They’re all passionate to find new ways to solve problems and administer justice and the opportunity to work with them is amazing. They’re really good judges and really good people who are coming to the bench with fresh eyes and perspectives.”
Pattni is becoming a judge as the district court system continues to try and return to some sense of normalcy amid the pandemic.
On Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Judicial Branch announced a modification to its guidance, saying district judges may require face coverings in courtrooms and public spaces of court facilities. “Our top priority is to ensure access to justice while protecting the health and safety of our judges, staff, and all who may enter a courthouse,” Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea said in a statement. “The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the continuing spread of COVID-19 and variants, require us to take this precautionary step.”
Meanwhile, Pattni plans on going through several weeks of orientation and training with new colleagues from the Sixth District, including those from St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and Cook counties. He said it is likely he would begin presiding over cases in August.
In 2019, Pattni was named as a finalist for the Virginia judgeship. Before that, Pattni received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. He clerked for now-retired Judge Terrence Aronson, of Virginia.
Over the years, he has been a member of the Iron Range Mental Health Treatment Court and Equal Justice Initiative Committee. He also represented children in the foster care system and in delinquency and truancy proceedings.
