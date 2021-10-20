The Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) welcomes the public to the grand opening of the museum’s newest exhibit room called The River Room.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, the museum is hosting an open house to usher in the unveiling of the River Room exhibit at 4:00 pm. through 6 p.m. Food, music, community connections, and several special guest artists will give talks on how they helped create the River Room and its exhibits.
A local artist, Peggy Hagen will explain her connection with the Mississippi through the mural she expertly painted in the exhibit space. Dan Rabbit is a member of the Nett Lake Band of Ojibwa and is a local metal worker and craftsman who creates beautiful life scenes with recycled metal material, such as saws and shovels. View the new exhibits in the river room and help ICHS celebrate its official nomination as an interpretative center for the Mississippi River on the Great River Road and scenic by-way.
What is the River Room?
The River Room: is an exhibition which takes visitors on a multi-sensory tour of life along the mighty Mississippi River in Itasca County. People have been inhabiting this region of north-eastern Minnesota for nearly ten thousand years since the last of the great glaciers that once dominated the landscape retreated. The lives of the earliest indigenous people who subsisted on the banks of the river, as well as the lives of the people today, have been inextricably linked with the power and beauty of the Mississippi River and its natural resources.
The River Room explores the stories of natural geologic wonders that were shaped by the flow of the Mississippi and how human heritage developed in and around its shores. The exhibit begins with artifacts of Paleo-Indian populations that hunted, fished, and gathered on the many water ways of the Arrowhead. Tools, weapons, and other artifacts which were found in the area tell a story of life in prehistoric Minnesota. Alongside the first peoples of the region, species of megafauna like the woolly mammoth roamed prehistoric Itasca. For the first time, the historical society is displaying both specimens of male and female mammoth fossils together as both were found in the Cohasset area.
Industry and Development
The Mississippi offered opportunities for Woodland Indians to travel and harvest resources on the river. Fur traders from Europe would eventually explore, barter, and change the dynamics of the groups that inhabited the land for centuries. Early settler transportation to the headwaters of the Mississippi lead to use of the Mississippi for industry like logging, steamboat navigation, and eventually recreation. The center of river travel and industry was the head of navigation on the river which was originally known as Long Rapids. Today it is called Grand Rapids. And the Itascan territory which once covered the majority of northern Minnesota shrank to what we now see today. Transportation of people, trading goods, and the growth of numerous communities were made possible by the vast water routes of the upper Mississippi and its various tributaries. The river contributed much to the development of the region.
Man Versus Nature
A force to be reckoned with, the Mississippi gave much and could also take away. Dams were erected to control water depths for easier navigation, to harness electricity, and to power industries like the Blandin Paper Mill. But mankind’s attempts to tame the mighty waters have often been met with Mother Nature’s stout indignation. The work of the Blandin Paper Mill to dam the river proved a most crippling disaster. When industry and nature clash, the strength of the mighty Mississippi can never be underestimated.
Spirit Connections THROUGH Water
The river is not only a violent force but a benevolent provider. The water and its ecological footprint have produced an abundance of natural resources and connected the people of this region to one another for mil
