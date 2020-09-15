HIBBING — The Hibbing Public Utilities Commission on Monday said that newly-established deadlines are approaching for its voluntary residential heating conversion plan and loan program.
In the fall of 2019, HPU commissioners approved a voluntary residential heating conversion plan loan program that provides loans for residents who decide to change their heating sources for space and water heating from their current source to natural gas.
Anyone considering participating in the HPU’s voluntary residential heat conversion loan program and has not currently applied and paid the deposit for the gas line installation, now needs to do so before Oct.1.
Any resident on the heat conversion/gas line installation list prior to Oct. 1 will then have until Jan. 1, 2022 to apply for, and if qualified, receive a HPU Voluntary Residential Heat Conversion loan.
More information about the heat conversion application and Heat Conversion Loan Program are available at: https://www.hpuc.com/customers/programs/heat-conversion-loan-program or by calling 218-262-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.