VIRGINIA– A Sunday basement fire in Virginia has resulted in smoke damage throughout a home.

Area fire departments were dispatched to a reported fire at 5:30 a.m. that morning in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue North, the northside of Virginia.

“All of the residents had safely evacuated the house when firefighters arrived,” according to reports from Northland FireWire on Sunday. “The fire was contained to the basement area with some extension to the first floor. The entire house had varying degrees of smoke damage.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included fire departments from Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Hibbing, Gilbert and Fayal Township.

The American Red Cross had been contacted to assist the residents.

