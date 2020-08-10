The Virginia Fire Department, along with the Eveleth and Mountain Iron fire departments, was dispatched early this morning to a report of a basement fire in a residence in the Northside area of Virginia. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue North. All of the residents had safely evacuated the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the basement area with some extension to the first floor. The entire house had varying degrees of smoke damage. The Hibbing, Gilbert, and Fayal Township fire departments were also dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported. The America Red Cross is being contacted to assist the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.