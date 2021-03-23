MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Benjamin Hoppe, of Side Lake, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering was named to the Honors List at Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 Winter Quarter
Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.
