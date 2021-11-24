Nashwauk-Keewatin
First Quarter Honor Roll
B Honor Roll
7th Grade
Dominik Stanina, Willow Linaman, Maggie Majewski, Isaac Danielson, Lily Dasovich, Alyssa Tardy, Gabriella Gallay, Quinn Schultz, Brailee Gunderman
8th Grade
Thomas Hasbrouck, Mason Martinson, Ryland Butler, Kaitie Laitala, James McBride, Halle Patterson
9th grade
Layla Garrison, Gavin Gallay, Brayden Austad, Sophia DeNucci, James Heindl, Jayla Larcom, Courtney Ross, Madison Brown
10th grade
Olivia Nagler, Mya Stalboerger, Jed Weiher, Sabrina Woodman, Devin Goss, Dixie Marsters, Josi Troumbly
11th grade
Jacob Niemi
12th grade
Alex Milstead, Brody Erickson, Justice Rebrovich, Austin Maruska, Joshua Wilson, Bobbi Hedtke, Alyssa Olson, River Garmaker, Alexia Carroll, Kara Lane, Ayden Hammons, Ethen Kafut, James Newman, Gaige Waldvogel
---
A honor roll
7th grade
Sydney Goss, Hayden Lamblin, Brayelle Nagler, Desirae Stolp, Max Morrison, Amelia Nagler, Levi Robinson, Kaitlyn Salminen
8th grade
Veronica Gangl, Adelyn Nelson, Gracie Serich, Teagan Perryman, Madison Koivisto, Kennidee Pike, Abigail Koivisto, Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Jade Baumann, Alainna Evans, Lucy Wirtz
9th grade
Nya Angell, Elizabeth Norheim, Ryan Dalen, Brynn Kackman, Teegan Bodin, Adyson Castle, McKenzie Gillman, Emmett Blust, Emma Jensen, Katelyn Kinkel
10th grade
Kendra Patterson, Careese Milstead, Luke Kuhlmann, John Place, Shama Dunlow, Geno Genise, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Kaitlin Olson, Lakima Steele
11th grade
McKinley Patterson, Jocelyn Maki
12th grade
Myles Nagler, Zandra Stukey, Gavin Platt, Maxwell Butler, Sophia Sullivan, Braden DePaulis
Highest honors honor roll
11th grade
Camryn Arola, Kaydence Bodin, Adeline Gangl, Cody Carroll, Allie Baumann, Rieghley Howard, Brooke Harrington, Emma Williams, Asa Blust
12th grade
Rose Kuhlmann, Jazlynn Svaleson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Daniel Olson, Kaydince Thoennes
