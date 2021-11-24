Nashwauk-Keewatin

First Quarter Honor Roll

B Honor Roll

7th Grade

Dominik Stanina, Willow Linaman, Maggie Majewski, Isaac Danielson, Lily Dasovich, Alyssa Tardy, Gabriella Gallay, Quinn Schultz, Brailee Gunderman

8th Grade

Thomas Hasbrouck, Mason Martinson, Ryland Butler, Kaitie Laitala, James McBride, Halle Patterson

9th grade

Layla Garrison, Gavin Gallay, Brayden Austad, Sophia DeNucci, James Heindl, Jayla Larcom, Courtney Ross, Madison Brown

10th grade

Olivia Nagler, Mya Stalboerger, Jed Weiher, Sabrina Woodman, Devin Goss, Dixie Marsters, Josi Troumbly

11th grade

Jacob Niemi

12th grade

Alex Milstead, Brody Erickson, Justice Rebrovich, Austin Maruska, Joshua Wilson, Bobbi Hedtke, Alyssa Olson, River Garmaker, Alexia Carroll, Kara Lane, Ayden Hammons, Ethen Kafut, James Newman, Gaige Waldvogel

---

A honor roll

7th grade

Sydney Goss, Hayden Lamblin, Brayelle Nagler, Desirae Stolp, Max Morrison, Amelia Nagler, Levi Robinson, Kaitlyn Salminen

8th grade

Veronica Gangl, Adelyn Nelson, Gracie Serich, Teagan Perryman, Madison Koivisto, Kennidee Pike, Abigail Koivisto, Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Jade Baumann, Alainna Evans, Lucy Wirtz

9th grade

Nya Angell, Elizabeth Norheim, Ryan Dalen, Brynn Kackman, Teegan Bodin, Adyson Castle, McKenzie Gillman, Emmett Blust, Emma Jensen, Katelyn Kinkel

10th grade

Kendra Patterson, Careese Milstead, Luke Kuhlmann, John Place, Shama Dunlow, Geno Genise, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Kaitlin Olson, Lakima Steele

11th grade

McKinley Patterson, Jocelyn Maki

12th grade

Myles Nagler, Zandra Stukey, Gavin Platt, Maxwell Butler, Sophia Sullivan, Braden DePaulis

Highest honors honor roll

11th grade

Camryn Arola, Kaydence Bodin, Adeline Gangl, Cody Carroll, Allie Baumann, Rieghley Howard, Brooke Harrington, Emma Williams, Asa Blust

12th grade

Rose Kuhlmann, Jazlynn Svaleson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Daniel Olson, Kaydince Thoennes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments