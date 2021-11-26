VIRGINIA — Honor, respect and compassion.
Those are just three key elements of the IAFF Local 390 Honor Guard at the Virginia Fire Department.
The honor guard has been in existence for four years with the goal “to pay respects for the people that have fallen and also to leave that lasting memory for those that lost something,’’ said firefighter/EMT Jason Krause. “To hold their memory with respect and reverence is a very important thing.’’
“I think of honor guard as being something of a very special event. I’m just glad to be a part of it,’’ said Virginia Fire Capt. Dustin Erickson. “It has a lot of meaning to a lot of people. It’s nice to be able to give back in other people’s time of grief and try to help them through that time.’’ He said fire department line of duty deaths and active duty deaths due to a traffic accident or a heart attack, for example, are times when the honor guard would be called upon. When retiree deaths occur, the honor guard reaches out to the family to see what their wishes are, he added.
The Virginia Fire Department didn’t really have an honor guard before the first training with the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard was held four years ago at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, said Erickson, who has been behind the organization efforts.
“I got into it because I like the pride and tradition in fire service. Unfortunately, we lose a lot of firefighters too young, whether it be line of duty death or traffic. We have a lot of cancer and heart (issues) in fire service. There’s really nobody designated in our area otherwise to be able to help some of those people if that happened.’’
In addition to Erickson and Krause, Zach Yurczyk is also taking part.
If a line of duty death does occur, there will be two posted honor guards (wearing their Class A uniform) with the body from the time of death until the funeral. Due to the time commitment and having three members currently involved, “we would definitely need help to be able to handle any type of event,’’ Erickson said. “It’s obviously much more impactful for us when it’s one of our own.’’
The honor guard also has certain movements, turns and marching at the funeral, along with casket carrying and posting of colors.
Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis is fully behind establishing the honor guard and showing how vital it is.
“The importance is remembering the life and service of those that gave their service to the community. Every single member,’’ he said.“It’s important that they be remembered for their selfless sacrifice.’’
Erickson stated the Hibbing Fire Department also has a small honor guard. “Ultimately I would like to see us work together just to be able to draw more people. It’s hard to rely on two or three people to pull any type of an event off.’’
Lewis added he would like to see things evolve into a regional honor guard system because many departments can’t afford it or don’t have the time. “I would love to see it incorporate members from possibly other departments.’’
Fortunately, the honor guard hasn’t had to be put into service in the last four years. Prior to that the department has had three in the department’s history, Erickson said.
However, they were called upon for the first time at the 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony at the Iron Range Veterans Memorial Park in Virginia.
“I thought it went really well,’’ Erickson said. “I felt we had a good crowd response. Everyone seemed to appreciate our presence there,’’ which included ringing a fire bell to mark each of the six major events of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“I congratulated them. They did an excellent job,’’ Lewis said.
---
Krause, Erickson and Yurczyk continue to do honor guard training to stay fine tuned, which includes some at the Fire Hall and hopefully more this summer at Camp Ripley.
“I think honor guards should look sharp and be well coordinated. … not thrown together at the last minute and looking bad. That isn’t what honor guard should be,’’ Erickson said.
All the fine details especially matter if the honor guard is called on for a line of duty death. “It might make a terrible day just a little bit better. It’s just about taking care of the memory of the people that have given something in service and treating it with respect that it deserved,’’ Krause added.
