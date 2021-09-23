BIWABIK — Honk the Moose is in a party mood and here's hoping the people of Biwabik and other Range communities are too, because it's time for the Honktoberfest.
The event will take place Saturday.
"This idea came to me about 10 years ago when I saw) Bavarian Biwabik needed an Oktoberfest and a Honk the Moose fest. Honktoberfest was created," said Kim Sampson, member of the committee that also includes Jessica Anderson and Mary Sprague, with Jaime Banks on raffles, under the Biwabik Area Civic Association.
"The first year (2019) was just the Brew Fest, now it includes free family fun in the park, too. We have a five-year plan to grow it into a three-day event," Sampson said.
The BACA and the United Church of Christ will host a live read of the book, “Honk the Moose," at the church at 1 p.m. Jerry Newton, a local actor and announcer, will read the book while images of the book will be projected on a 10-foot screen.
Other planned activities include Boomtown Biergarten, a bean bag tournament at noon at Pavilion, an axe throwing tournament, raffles, food, chainsaw carving.
There will also be new Honktoberfest T-shirts available for sale and a farmers market.
A dog event entitled, “Bark in the Park” will also be featured. Registration is limited to the first 20 dogs in two categories: Purebred dachshunds and "Weenie Wannabees," which is any dog under 20 pounds.
All proceeds from the Bark in the Park event will go to the Mesabi Humane Society in Virginia.
Free shuttle service will be offered from Virginia, Gilbert, Eveleth, Biwabik, Giants Ridge, Aurora, and Hoyt Lakes.
In the evening, a "Pub Crawl" is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. with stops at all the Biwabik food and beverage businesses.
Food will also be in the Biergarten, including hot dogs and brats and pretzels, with proceeds going to the Mesabi East Girls basketball team.
Polka music will be featured at the Biergarten.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Setnikar/Pernunovich will be playing. Shelby Setnikar is the daughter of Biwabik’s late Ronny Setniker. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m, Dance Attic from Duluth performs polkas and waltzes.
Essentia Health will be sponsoring the Kinder Platz Tent (German for children’s place tent) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The tent will be located near the playground in the park.
The Biwabik EMS and Fire Department and the Gilbert Police will bring a truck, ambulance, and police car for kids to check out at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.