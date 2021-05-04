DULUTH — Construction is expected to resume on Highways 1, 53, and 73 on May 5. This is the second year of work at this location in Itasca and St. Louis Counties on Highway 1 from Highway 65 to Highway 53, Highway 73 from Highway 1 toHighway 53, and in St. Louis County on Highway 53 at the intersection of Highway 1 and County Rd. 115 (Ashawa Rd).

Motorists can expect single lane closures on Highway 1 and Highway 73 during construction hours. Beginning May 5, Highway 1 in St. Louis County will be closed between County Rd 5 and County Rd 139, traffic will be detoured on Cty. Rd. 5, Cty. Rd. 114 and Cty. Rd. 139 for roadway repairs.

For more information, please visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy1resurfacing/index.html

