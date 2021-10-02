DULUTH — Motorists may experience delays beginning Monday, Oct. 4, along Hwy. 169 between Marble and Pengilly. Paving will occur along the highway on Monday, Oct. 4, and rumble strips and final pavement markings will be installed Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, between Pengilly and Taconite.
During paving, traffic will be reduced to single lane with flaggers and pilot cars between Marble and Calumet. Traffic will encounter flaggers as the rumble strips and pavement markings are placed.
