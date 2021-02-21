Here are the rules for the Treasure Hunt:

• The crystal medallion is located on public property.

• The first one to find the prize receives the cash and prizes.

• No snowblowers or any mechanical devices are allowed in the hunt.

• Please use only shovels, rakes or similar hand tools.

• Immediate family members that reside in the same household will be ineligible to participate in the next year’s hunt after such find/win of this year’s medallion.

• If found, call the Hibbing Daily Tribune office at 218-262-1011 for further instructions.

Day 1 Clue

Emerged from hiatus

The prized medallion awaits us

Staying off trails is strictly enforced

Through the woods and the brush this trail is coursed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments