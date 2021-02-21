Here are the rules for the Treasure Hunt:
• The crystal medallion is located on public property.
• The first one to find the prize receives the cash and prizes.
• No snowblowers or any mechanical devices are allowed in the hunt.
• Please use only shovels, rakes or similar hand tools.
• Immediate family members that reside in the same household will be ineligible to participate in the next year’s hunt after such find/win of this year’s medallion.
• If found, call the Hibbing Daily Tribune office at 218-262-1011 for further instructions.
Day 1 Clue
Emerged from hiatus
The prized medallion awaits us
Staying off trails is strictly enforced
Through the woods and the brush this trail is coursed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.