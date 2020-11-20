HIBBING – The Hibbing Police and Hibbing Fire Department are teaming up with local sponsors and the public to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.
For itDonations of new unwrapped gifts, unused clothing, or monetary donations may be dropped off at upcoming Stuff the Ambulance events, taking place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Hibbing Walmart store, and from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hibbing Fire Hall. If you’re planning on writing a check, please make it out to the Hibbing Police Association with Christmas Drive on the memo.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey on Wednesday said there is a particular need for new, warm clothing. Monetary donations will go toward the purchase of items for meal kits for the families served.
Estey on Wednesday said the idea for Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive came from the Hibbing Police Association. Organizers worked with elementary schools in Hibbing to help compile a list of families that are in need of assistance this holiday season.
Along with delivering donations of gifts and clothing, families served by the Christmas drive will also receive a holiday meal kit. Monetary donations collected at the Stuff the Ambulance event will go towards items for the meal kits.
The Hibbing Police Association was established by Estey and HPD Assistant Police Chief Tyler Schwerlzer about 18 months ago. Through contributions made from its members’ paychecks, the association gives back to the community. One of the first projects the association took on was to build a snow cone stand for children who lost theirs in a fire. Now the association is hoping to make a difference for families this holiday season.
Sponsors for the Christmas drive event include City of Hibbing employees, Walmart, Palmers Tavern and Erbert & Gerbert’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.