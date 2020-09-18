Hello library lovers!
Next week is the final week of our Fall Reading Challenge. Check our Facebook every week for fresh challenges and content! We are still offering our curbside service as well.
Next weeks’ challenge: Biography and History
Step into someone else’s shoes and read about a different time! Your final challenge will be to take on a historical book. It can be world history, US history, historic fiction, or a biography. When you’ve finished your book, go to our website and fill us in on all that you learned.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Squib
A squib is a small firecracker used for special effects in movie making. Although squibs were once used for the simulation of bullet hits on live actors, such use has been largely phased out in favor of more advanced devices that are safer for the actor, such as miniature compressed gas packs. These alternate devices are often still referred to as "squibs", even though they do not use explosive substances. The devices (whether explosive or not) are coupled with small balloons filled with fake blood (blood squibs) and often other materials to simulate shattered bone and tissue.
Hibbing Public Library
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
