Hello library lovers!
This year we will have a bonus virtual challenge to help readers exercise those life-long learning skills. The goal is to grow as a person and gain new hobbies, insights, and ways of looking at things. Check our Facebook every week for fresh challenges and content!
Fall Reading runs from Monday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Sept. 25, and is for readers of all ages.
There will be seven challenges in total, each with its own theme: New Genre, Classic Book, New Skill, Culture & Diversity, Award Winner, Foreign Author, Biography & History. Plus plenty of other activities like online videos and Take Home kits!
Participate and complete the challenge and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of each week. Sign up online and let us know when you complete each challenge.
Do you have what it takes to be a Super Reader? Take the Hibbing Public Library’s Fall Reading Challenge!
Next week's challenge: Classic/Biggest book
Adults: Haven’t you always wanted to read a classic novel? Maybe you just want to see what’s so great about it? This week’s challenge is to read a new book others would consider a “classic” and tell us about it.
Kids: What’s the biggest book you’ve ever read? Challenge yourself to read a real doozy and let us know what you thought!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Megaron
A megaron was a great hall in ancient Greek palace complexes, which typically had a throne room and an open hearth. A famous megaron is in the large reception hall of the king in the palace of Tiryns, the main room of which had a raised throne placed against the right wall and a central hearth bordered by four Minoan-style wooden columns that served as supports for the roof.
Hibbing Public Library
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.