Hello library lovers!
Good news- the library is open for Express Browsing and Computer Appointments. Here’s what you need to know!
Computer Appointments
Hours: Tuesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What to bring with you:
1. Your library card: Bring a card with you to the library. You can get a replacement card at the front desk.
2. A mask: Please wear a mask during your library visit. If you cannot wear a mask, call the library for accommodations.
What you need to know for your Computer Appointment visit:
• Call ahead of time to schedule your appointment.
• At the time of appointment, call the library to be let in. Main doors will remain locked.
• Appointments are first come, first served. There are 8 available computers.
• Computers will be available for 45-minute slots, one time per week.
• Patrons are encouraged to use sanitizing wipes before computer use. Computer stations will be cleaned by staff after every use (15 min). Keyboards have a protective cover for easy cleaning.
• Printing, scanning, and copying services will be available.
• Please no browsing while in the library.
Express Browsing
Hours: Monday: 11am-3:00pm and Wednesday: 11am-3:00pm
What to bring with you:
1. Your library card: Bring a card with you to the library. You can get a replacement card at the front desk.
2. A mask: Please wear a mask during your library visit. If you cannot wear a mask, call the library for more options for getting library materials.
What you need to know for your express browsing visit:
• There is a limit of 30 people in the library. No large groups please.
• Please be efficient in your check out. Please keep your visit brief, less than 30 minutes to help keep the library safe for everyone to use.
• Please return your items in the outside return bins. You can use the outdoor return bins to return your items.
• Restrooms are available on the Upper Level. Please note that they are not cleaned after every use. The lower level will be closed.
• The copy machine is available, but computers will not be. You can book an appointment for a different day, just ask at the desk.
• If you touch a book but do not want it, please place it on the labeled cart. We will quarantine it and re-shelve it later.
We will keep you informed when more restrictions are lifted. We will also be implementing an online Summer Reading Program this year- more info to follow. Welcome back!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Automaticity
Automaticity is the ability to do things without occupying the mind with the low-level details required, allowing it to become an automatic response pattern or habit. It is usually the result of learning, repetition, and practice. Examples of automaticity are common activities such as walking, speaking, bicycle-riding, assembly-line work, and driving a car.
Hibbing Public Library
We will not be offering curbside service on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
