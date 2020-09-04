Hello library lovers!
Note: There will be no curbside service on Monday, September 7th for Labor Day.
This year we will have a bonus virtual challenge to help readers exercise those life-long learning skills. The goal is to grow as a person and gain new hobbies, insights, and ways of looking at things. Check our Facebook every week for fresh challenges and content!
Fall Reading runs from August 10th to September 25th, and is for readers of all ages.
There will be 7 challenges in total, each with its own theme; New Genre, Classic Book, New Skill, Culture & Diversity, Award Winner, Foreign Author, Biography & History. Plus plenty of other activities like online videos and Take Home kits!
Participate and complete the challenge and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of each week. Sign up online and let us know when you complete each challenge.
Do you have what it takes to be a Super Reader? Take the Hibbing Public Library’s Fall Reading Challenge!
Next weeks’ challenge: Award Winners
Explore the best literature around during Award Winners Week! This week’s challenge will involve reading an award winning book. Any award will do; the Geisel Award, Women’s Prize for Fiction, Edgar Awards, Booker Prize, Newbery, Caldecott, or Stonewall. Just be sure to let us know what you thought about it.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Downforce
A term from NASCAR, downforce is the result of high-speed air pushing the back of the car down into the track. It is accentuated by a vertical spoiler at the back of a car that re-directs air that originally ran horizontally over the trunk of the car. Downforce makes a car easier to handle for the driver because it makes the car more responsive to steering without encouraging the car to spin.
Hibbing Public Library
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
