Hello library lovers! The Hibbing Library is offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Instructions are as follows:
Curbside pickup step-by-step
Place items on hold.
Use our website or call the library during normal hours to search for items currently available.
Place items on hold, and select the Hibbing Library for pickup.
Wait for notification, then call us when you plan to pick up.
You will receive email or phone notification when your hold is available for pickup. Wait times for holds placed online are currently longer than usual.
After you receive notification, call the library and have your library card barcode available. For faster service onsite, call ahead with an estimated time of arrival so staff can have your items ready.
Staff will check out your items, put them in a plastic bag, and place the bag on a table outside of the building. If a patron experiences mobility issues, we can provide an accommodation such as placing bagged items on the hood or in the trunk of your vehicle. Please request this when you call.
After calling, pick up your items at the curbside location.
Bags will be on a table outside the building.
Find your bag labeled with your name.
Grab your bag and enjoy! Items should be returned outside in the bookdrop.
Wait times for holds placed will be longer than usual, and we can’t guarantee your requests will be ready in a single day. Patrons and staff should not approach one another and respect the need for social distancing. This may feel uncomfortable but is necessary to provide a safe, contactless pickup service. If you notice patrons at the pickup table, please remain in your vehicle until the previous patron has departed. Plastic bags are a temporary measure to protect patron privacy, protect physical materials from weather, and limit unnecessary contact. Bags help separate materials to avoid the need for patrons to sort through items on the pickup table.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Precarity
Precarity is a precarious existence, lacking in predictability, job security, material or psychological welfare. The social class defined by this condition has been termed the precariat. In sociology, precariat refers to the social class formed by people with no job security, or no prospect of regular employment. The term is a neologism obtained by merging precarious with proletariat.
Hibbing Public Library
We will not be offering curbside service on Wednesday, Nov.11, for Veterans Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
