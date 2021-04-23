Hello library lovers!

The library is not open to the public at this time. So far we have not heard word about when we will be allowed to open. We are still offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard

OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com

RBDigital - Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/

HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!

JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches

eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org

Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Akrasia

Akrasia is described as a lack of self-control or the state of acting against one's better judgment. It has been discussed as a concept by many philosophers. Socrates argued that it doesn’t exist, since a person never chooses to act poorly or against his better judgment, and if they do, it merely stems from ignorance or lack of what is good. Aristotle argued that humans intuitively believe in akrasia, since decisions and reasoning stem from one’s opinions, which may or may not coincide with “good” decision making.

Hibbing Public Library

We will not be offering curbside service on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.

This week’s column submitted by

Tyler Pulkkinen

Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library

