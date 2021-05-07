Hello library lovers!
The library is not open to the public at this time. So far we have not heard word about when we will be allowed to open. We are still offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard
OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com
RBDigital - Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/
HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Freemartin
A freemartin is an infertile female mammal with masculinized behavior and non-functioning ovaries. Freemartins occur most commonly among mixed gender cattle twins, where the blood vessels of the twins become connected and the female twin becomes masculinized. Freemartins does not normally occur in most other mammals, though it has been recorded in sheep, goats, and pigs.
Hibbing Public Library
We will not be offering curbside service on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
