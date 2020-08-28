Hello library lovers!
This year we will have a bonus virtual challenge to help readers exercise those life-long learning skills. The goal is to grow as a person and gain new hobbies, insights, and ways of looking at things. Check our Facebook every week for fresh challenges and content!
Fall Reading runs through September 25, and is for readers of all ages.
There will be 7 challenges in total, each with its own theme; New Genre, Classic Book, New Skill, Culture & Diversity, Award Winner, Foreign Author, Biography & History. Plus plenty of other activities like online videos and Take Home kits!
Participate and complete the challenge and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of each week. Sign up online and let us know when you complete each challenge.
Do you have what it takes to be a Super Reader? Take the Hibbing Public Library’s Fall Reading Challenge!
Next weeks’ challenge: Culture and Diversity
There are lots of books from other culture and walks of life. Oftentimes we forget to explore the world outside our own neighborhoods. Your challenge this week will be to read a book about another culture, or to read a book about diversity. You never know what interesting things you might find out! Be sure and let us know what you thought about it!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Gerrymandering
Gerrymandering is a term for manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency to favor one party or class. The term gerrymandering is named after Elbridge Gerry (pronounced like “Gary”), who, as Governor of Massachusetts in 1812, signed a bill that created a partisan district in the Boston area that was compared to the shape of a mythological salamander. The term has negative connotations and gerrymandering is almost always considered a corruption of the democratic process.
Hibbing Public Library
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public
Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.