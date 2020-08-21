Hello library lovers!
This year we will have a bonus virtual challenge to help readers exercise those life-long learning skills. The goal is to grow as a person and gain new hobbies, insights, and ways of looking at things. Check our Facebook every week for fresh challenges and content!
Fall Reading runs until Sept. 25, and is for readers of all ages.
There will be seven challenges in total, each with its own theme; New Genre, Classic Book, New Skill, Culture & Diversity, Award Winner, Foreign Author, Biography & History. Plus plenty of other activities like online videos and Take Home kits!
Participate and complete the challenge and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of each week. Sign up online and let us know when you complete each challenge.
Do you have what it takes to be a Super Reader? Take the Hibbing Public Library’s Fall Reading Challenge!
Next weeks’ challenge: New Skill
We’ve all got things we dream about trying, whether they be new skills or fun new hobbies. Why not now? Your Week Three Challenge is to read a book about a new skill. The only rule is that it needs to be something you’ve never tried before! After you read your book, let us know what you learned.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Fulgurite
Fulgurite is a mass of fused earth that forms when lightning strikes the ground. While it can appear in almost any shape, fulgurite is generally a mass of hollow, glassy tubes. It’s appearance is highly variable because it depends on the type of rocks and minerals that are struck.
Hibbing Public Library
Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
