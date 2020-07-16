HIBBING — Two Level 3 sex offenders have relocated to the city of Hibbing in the last 10 days, law enforcement said.
John Patrick Dickson, 42, was released Monday and will be relocating to the vicinity of 16th Street East and 7th Avenue East, according to the Hibbing Police Department. Jason Roy Snider, 48, was released July 6 and will reside in the area of 7th Avenue East and East 16th Street.
Dickson is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 355 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.
Dickson has a history of sexual contact with known female children. Contact included penetration and force was used to gain compliance, according to his notification of release in Minnesota.
He was convicted in December 2019 as a predator offender knowingly violating registration requirements or intentionally providing false information. In March 1995, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct-first-degree-penetration, according to his Minnesota Public Criminal History record.
Snider is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 171 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.
Snider has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female teenagers. Contact included sexual touching. He provided teenagers with alcohol prior to offense, according to his notification of release in Minnesota. Snider also engaged in sexual contact with a known female adult. Contact included sexual touching and penile-vaginal penetration. Snider took advantage of the female's vulnerable state to gain compliance.
In March 2018, Snider was convicted of two separate counts of stalking-pattern of stalking conduct, according to his Minnesota Public Criminal History record. In January 2012, Snider was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.
In March 2007, Snider was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15. At the same time he was convicted of purchasing, selling, bartering, furnishing liquor to an individual under age 21, according to his state record.
Both Snider and Dickson have “served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community,” the Hibbing police said. “This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
The Hibbing Police Department can be reached at 218-263-3601. To report criminal activity by these individuals, call 911.
