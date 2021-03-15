The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Stuart Cross and Sydnee Hernandez, both of Hibbing
Vince Nelson of Hibbing and Carrie Toldo of Chisholm
Emily Lind and Daniel Thiede, both of Duluth
Dalas Dolinsek and Tanya Tveit, both of Gilbert
Samuel Torvinen and Kaylee Desmedt, both of Duluth
Britney Van Dyke of Duluth and Michael Boyum of International Falls
Scott Wirtanen and Tracy Peterson, both of Mountain Iron
