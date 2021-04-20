The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Alexandria Nelson, Duluth, and Jonathan Silva, Boston, Mass.

Brittani Londo and Cody Loewen, both of Mountain Iron

Roberto Rodriguez and Naomi Merth, both of St. Paul, Minn.

Emma Nash and Johnny Hamilton, both of Hibbing

Madison Anderson and Harley Eckman, both of Buhl

Thea Gagnon and Jordan White, both of Virginia

Thomas Paplior and Lorie Iverson, both of Duluth

Morgan Schlotec and Mason Isaacson, both of Mountain Iron

Taylor Wolff and Courtney Svaleson, both of Chisholm

Paul Baldwin and Lauren Brison, both of Hibbing

Spencer Bloch, Grand Rapids, and Joyce Shalaby, Chisholm

Wesley Vickery and Cari Saarikoski, both of Cook

Lydia Klaven and Cavin Beier, both of Hibbing

Rachel Schreiner and Hunter Kimball, both of Embarrass

Tina Erickson and Justin Monchamp, both of Plymouth, Minn.

Joseph Bergan and Erin Leppala, both of Hibbing

Derrick Chamberlain and Eric Soderberg, both of Duluth

