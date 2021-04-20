The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Alexandria Nelson, Duluth, and Jonathan Silva, Boston, Mass.
Brittani Londo and Cody Loewen, both of Mountain Iron
Roberto Rodriguez and Naomi Merth, both of St. Paul, Minn.
Emma Nash and Johnny Hamilton, both of Hibbing
Madison Anderson and Harley Eckman, both of Buhl
Thea Gagnon and Jordan White, both of Virginia
Thomas Paplior and Lorie Iverson, both of Duluth
Morgan Schlotec and Mason Isaacson, both of Mountain Iron
Taylor Wolff and Courtney Svaleson, both of Chisholm
Paul Baldwin and Lauren Brison, both of Hibbing
Spencer Bloch, Grand Rapids, and Joyce Shalaby, Chisholm
Wesley Vickery and Cari Saarikoski, both of Cook
Lydia Klaven and Cavin Beier, both of Hibbing
Rachel Schreiner and Hunter Kimball, both of Embarrass
Tina Erickson and Justin Monchamp, both of Plymouth, Minn.
Joseph Bergan and Erin Leppala, both of Hibbing
Derrick Chamberlain and Eric Soderberg, both of Duluth
