Hello library lovers!

The Hibbing Library is offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4.

Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard

OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com

RBDigital - Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/

HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!

JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches

eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org

Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Zeptosecond

A zeptosecond is the shortest unit of time currently measurable. A zeptosecond is a trillionth or a billionth of a second, or 0.000000000000000000001 seconds. Used mostly in quantum physics, sciences use zeptoseconds to measure things at an atomic level. For example, it was recently found that it takes 247 zeptoseconds for a particle of light to cross a hydrogen atom.

Hibbing Public Library

We will not be offering curbside service on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.

This week’s column submitted by

Tyler Pulkkinen

Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library

