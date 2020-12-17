Hello library lovers! The Hibbing Library is offering a contactless curbside service. Pick-up times will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 4. Instructions are as follows:
Curbside pickup step-by-step
Place items on hold.
Use our website or call the library during normal hours to search for items currently available.
Place items on hold, and select the Hibbing Library for pickup.
Wait for notification, then call us when you plan to pick up.
You will receive email or phone notification when your hold is available for pickup. Wait times for holds placed online are currently longer than usual.
After you receive notification, call the library and have your library card barcode available. For faster service onsite, call ahead with an estimated time of arrival so staff can have your items ready.
Staff will check out your items, put them in a plastic bag, and place the bag on a table outside of the building. If a patron experiences mobility issues, we can provide an accommodation such as placing bagged items on the hood or in the trunk of your vehicle. Please request this when you call.
After calling, pick up your items at the curbside location.
Bags will be on a table outside the building.
Find your bag labeled with your name.
Grab your bag and enjoy! Items should be returned outside in the bookdrop.
Wait times for holds placed will be longer than usual, and we can’t guarantee your requests will be ready in a single day.
Many free online resources are available from the Arrowhead Library System Website www.alslib.info. Some resources do require a library card, if you don't have a library card fill out an application online - tinyurl.com/ALSCard
OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com
RBDigital - Online magazines - from 4Wheel to American Girl to the Beer Connoisseur to Family Handyman and even a surprise collection of classic eAudiobooks from Mutiny on the Bounty to Pinocchio! https://arrowheadmn.rbdigital.com/
HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Hibbing Public Library
We will not be offering curbside service on Thursday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
