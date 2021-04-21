HIBBING — Members of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club are eager to roll up their sleeves and serve up pancakes to help build a playground for all kids to enjoy.
The Kiwanis Club’s 63rd annual pancake feed is set for April 28, at the Memorial Building in Hibbing. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine-in (limited seating) and take-out are available. Delivery is also being offered, but must be arranged by Monday, April 26. Masks are required inside the Memorial Building.
The pancake feed is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the Inclusive Community Playground project. The project is spearheaded by the Greenhaven PTO, and is currently about 90 percent funded of its $205,000 goal.
“Our goal is to raise as much money for them as possible,” Hibbing Kiwanis Club President Jesse Babich said in a recent interview. “The PTO has done a lot to raise money and get it off the ground — they just need that little more to get them over the top.”
Hibbing Kiwanis relies on its volunteers to make the pancake feed a success. Between 20 to 25 members of the club typically help out, between prep work the day before and on the day of the event.
Linnea Walli, All Inclusive Playground Chair and Greenhaven PTO member, said the PTO is very grateful for the Kiwanis help in raising money for the project.
“The playground project has been very important to us,” Walli said. “The all inclusive piece particularly, so everyone will be able to enjoy this playground.”
If all goes according to plan, work on the playground will begin at the end of June with demolition and prep work. Then in early July the new playground will be installed.
Pancakes for the Kiwanis feed are made from the legendary Pop Lukens recipe and are served with sausage, butter and syrup.
“The pancakes are great, because it’s not a box recipe,” Walli said. “They make it by hand, so I feel it makes it extra special and delicious.”
Tickets for the pancake feed are available in advance from a Hibbing Kiwanis Club member, at Iron Range Plumbing & Heating (2205 First Ave.) or at the door. To arrange for delivery, call 218-966-0298 by Monday, April 26.
More information about the inclusive playground project is available online at: facebook.com/Inclusive-Community-Playground-Hibbing. If you aren’t able to make it to the pancake feed and would like to help out, donations may be made by mailing payments to Greenhaven Elementary, Attn: Carrie McDonald 323 East 37th St. Hibbing, MN 55746.
The club meets at noon on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Sammy’s Pizza in Hibbing. There are also a couple of evening social events planned throughout the year, along with a number of volunteer opportunities.
Everyone is welcome to join, regardless of if they are able to attend meetings or planned events.
“The club isn’t about meetings,” Babich said. “The club is about community. There are no requirements or expectations, criteria demands or quota for hours. If you join and want to help out, come on out and help.”
Anyone interested in joining can email Babich at: jessebabich@hotmail.com, or check out information on the Hibbing Kiwanis Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.