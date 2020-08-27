HIBBING — The Owens-Pesavento/Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for 2020.
Dr. Benjamin P. Owens was a lifelong resident of Hibbing and the face of Hibbing medicine for half a century and acclaimed as the “heart and soul of Minnesota medicine.” Dr. Owens’ medical career spanned more than a half century marked by a compassion for people, a love of education and a community pride that would endear him to generations of Hibbing residents.
Dr. Owens was chosen as Grand Marshal of the 2000 Hibbing Jubilee Parade, represented Hibbing as the 2002 Titan of Taconite, and was enshrined in the Hibbing High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 in recognition of the 40 years he voluntarily spent as team doctor for football and hockey.
Dr. Owens was a kind, compassionate and charitable individual with a big heart. Dr. Owens established The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation in 2006. The purpose of the Fund is to accomplish the charitable objectives of Dr. Benjamin P. Owens which include supporting the mission of the Hibbing Foundation and charitable purposes in the Hibbing area.
Hibbing Foundation, an affiliate of Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation was established in 1993. Hibbing Foundation was established with the purpose of providing leadership and financial resources to foster the social, cultural, economic development, health, civic, educational, and philanthropic activities of Hibbing.
The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation Fund of Hibbing Foundation will entertain applicants within a geographic region bound by Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501(c)3 public charity, school or municipality.
To obtain the 2020 Grant Application or for more information, please contact Jennifer Hoffman at the Hibbing Foundation at 218-262-4212. You can also follow us on Facebook.
Grant application deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. All grant applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline date. Grant applications that are emailed will not be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.