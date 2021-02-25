Dorothy Kearney is the daughter of Christie and Thomas Kearney and has one younger sister, Grace. Dorothy has two cats, Kota and Mora, and one dog, Willow. She is a senior at Hibbing High School and will be graduating with her Associates of Arts degree through Hibbing Community College Post-Secondary Program at the same time she graduates from high school.
Her biggest passion is playing year-round hockey, which she has played since she was four years old, and she will be playing collegiate hockey next year. She enjoys volunteering in her spare time and is part of the Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol (TADA) club. Her academic achievements are something she is very proud of. She is on the Dean's list, A-honor roll, and has been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa society which is an academic fraternity.
Dorothy plans to attend Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minn., to pursue an undergraduate degree in exercise science followed by a graduate degree in physical therapy. She will also be playing hockey for the Auggies. She enjoys spending time with friends and family whenever she can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.