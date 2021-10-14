Hibbing Dylan Project Celebrates Unveiling

HIBBING — Bob Dylan has been granted some of the most prestigious awards throughout his six-decade career as a singer-songwriter.
In 1963, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Recording for his first self-titled album. He’s been awarded a Golden Globe, taken home several Grammys, and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
He’s been presented honors from the Kennedy Center, the Pulitzer Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Now, five years after the Nobel Prize announcement, Bob Dylan can add one more honor to the list — a public tribute to his career built on the grounds of his alma mater in his hometown of Hibbing.
Dylan is a 1959 graduate of Hibbing High School.
Hibbing Dylan Project will be unveiling a public work of art containing lyric fragments from over 50 songs in Dylan’s music catalog at 1 p.m. Saturday outside of the high school near the intersection of East 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue East (Bob Dylan Drive).
The event is free and the public is welcome to attend.
This will be the public’s first opportunity to see the completed work of art, which broke ground on May 22, 2021. There will be music from the Hibbing High School band and choir.
In his Nobel Lecture, Dylan stated that he got to wondering how his songs related to literature and he realized that the lessons he learned in grammar school gave him the world perspective and the understanding of human nature that allowed him to write songs unlike anyone had ever done before.
For over sixty years, the City of Hibbing has struggled with finding a suitable way to pay homage to Dylan. In the past, there have been celebrations and festivals bearing his name and a privately-owned Dylan themed bar/restaurant.
The city has a fine museum-esque Bob Dylan collection housed within the public library and visitors are encouraged to visit the beautiful high school auditorium. But that wasn’t enough for retired social studies teacher Craig Hattam.
Within weeks of the Nobel Prize committee making their 2016 announcement, Hattam motivated a group of like-minded community members to begin planning a public space that would honor Dylan.
The group that gathered called themselves the Hibbing Dylan Project and worked to fulfill Dylan’s family request to create a space that would be educational and inviting for students. During the past five years, this small group of volunteers has been busy holding fundraisers, writing grants and accepting donations from people from around the world.
It took gaining permission to use Dylan’s lyrics from his management company, working with the Hibbing School board, and the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office to determine the best location on the grounds of the historical Hibbing High School.
---
Throughout history, stories have been passed down from generation to generation through song. This tribute is meant to be a physical representation of that songwriting tradition. The focal part of the design highlights the non-linear songwriting process, and gives viewers the opportunity to discover and experience Bob Dylan’s lyrics in a different environment. The chair represents the generations of songwriters who preceded Dylan and all those that have, and will continue to, follow his lead.
From the street, the conservative bricked wall features the Nobel Prize Medal Design Mark and the announcement from the Nobel Prize Committee. It was intentionally designed to complement the architecture of Hibbing High School.
The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lines from over 50 of Dylan’s songs. The lyric panels were designed by Hibbing High School graduate Brad Kaspari, who has worked as a professional artist in the Twin Cities for the past twenty-five years and has art installations across the country.
In the center of the guitar pick plaza sits a bronze chair, crafted by local sculptor Gareth Andrews.
Andrews has many installations across the country and the Iron Range.
Other events of the day include a tour of Hibbing High School, a Dylan dedication on the Mesabi Trail, special hours for the Hibbing Historical Society featuring a display from Bill Pagel’s private Dylan Collection, a special opening of the Hull-Rust Mine View, and will conclude with a free community concert in the Little Theater inside the Hibbing Memorial Arena at 7 pm featuring Amy Grillo and Gene LaFond with David Bennett and Sam Saccoman.
For more information, please visit HibbingDylanProject.org
---
Katie Fredeen is the President of the Hibbing Dylan Project board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.