Feb. 8-12

Monday: Corn dog, creamy potato salad, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, min Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

