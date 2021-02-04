Feb. 8-12
Monday: Corn dog, creamy potato salad, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, min Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
