Feb. 15-19

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Ash Wednesday. Cheese pizza, seasoned green beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments