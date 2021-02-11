Feb. 15-19
Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Ash Wednesday. Cheese pizza, seasoned green beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
