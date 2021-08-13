HIBBING — The Hibbing High School (HHS) Student Council is seeking the public’s help to “Fill the Bus” with school supplies and other essentials for the upcoming school year.
Anyone wanting to help out can drop off donations between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the “horseshoe” by the building entrance off 23rd St. on the high school campus.
Incoming freshman Abigail Theien, a publicist on the Executive Board of the HHS Student Council, said that the purpose of the Fill the Bus event is to help ensure that all students in the district have access to school supplies needed for the upcoming school year.
HHS Principal Mike Finco also commented on the event, and said the student council has organized Fill the Bus for the past several years, and makes the donations available for all schools in the district to share as needed.
“With money tight for many families, this is one less thing that they need to pay for to get their kids ready for school,” Finco said by email. “Plus, it’s a great service project for our students to “give back” to those in need.”
Theien mentioned one place high school students can pick up school supplies year-round is at the Room of Requirement.
“They can head to that room and grab it as they need it,” Theien said, using an example of a student suddenly in need of a notebook.
Finco said along with school supplies, the Room of Requirement contains clothing, toiletries, etc. that students may have run out of, or may not have access to at home.
Greenhaven Principal Carrie McDonald said by email that each year there’s a growing need for school supplies, winter coats, hats, mittens, and shoes at the elementary level.
“We sincerely appreciate the Hibbing Student Council and the Hibbing community for their hard work on this project along with all the other donations that are made to our school,” McDonald wrote in an email on Wednesday.
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich echoed the thoughts of Finco and McDonald.
“We are extremely thankful to our student council, staff and advisors for their hard work in the Fill the Bus campaign,” Aldrich said by email. “Our community has always been supportive of our schools, and we thank all involved for their continued support.”
Ahead of the Fill the Bus drive, the student council compiled wish lists, one for elementary and one for middle and high school, to determine what types of items are needed. The list also identifies school supplies that are highly requested by students and teachers.
Elementary wish list
Number 2 pencils, pencil top erasers, highlighters, dry erase markers/expo markers**, Play-doh, pencil boxes, washable markers (fine tip), Crayola markers (wide tip), Crayola crayons (24 count), color pencils, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, Snacks, decorative two pocket folders for younger kids, one subject notebooks or lined paper, straws, paper plates, pipe cleaners, gluesticks, kid scissors, smaller plastic pencil boxes (5 inch by 8 inch), underwear for boys and girls, pants for boys (sizes 6, 8, and 10 with elastic waist), girls pants (sizes 4, 6 and 8 with elastic waist), three-ring binders 1.5 inch with clear plastic viewer on front and spine.
Middle school and high school list Room of Requirement
Dry erase markers/expo markers chisel, stretchy book covers, lined note cards (3 inch by inch), sturdy two pocket folders or plastic folders**, one subject notebooks, number 2 pencils, pens, post it notes, Scotch tape, mechanical pencils and pencil lead, colored pencils, earbuds, Trapper keepers, paper clips, iPad chargers, planners, highlighters, individually wrapped snacks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, paper towels, facial tissue, backpacks.
