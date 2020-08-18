Help fill the bus

HIBBING — There will be a “Fill The Bus” event from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Hibbing High School “Horseshoe” Building entrance off of 23rd St.

The Hibbing High School student council will be collecting school supplies (pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, etc.) to help all the K-12 students of ISD 701 start the year out with the supplies they need.

