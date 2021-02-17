North St. Louis County 4-H youth pledge their head, hands and toes to keep fellow Minnesotans warm this winter
Minnesota 4-H is challenging youth to help keep others warm this winter. The Head, Hands and Toes Winter Gear Drive runs Feb 15- Feb. 19 in communities across Minnesota, including right here in north St. Louis County. Youth and the adults who care about them can donate winter gear (hats, mittens/gloves, scarfs, jackets, pants, and boots) and other gear essential for safely enjoying Minnesota’s winter landscapes. Gear collected through this drive will be donated to Community Connect.
Why is winter gear needed?
One out of every nine Minnesota children live in poverty. That means their families earn less than $25,000 a year. And on a typical night, more than 11,000 Minnesotans experience homelessness; thirty-two percent of them are children.
Winter gear is expensive and hard to prioritize above necessities like food, housing and healthcare. But we know that spending time outdoors has physical, mental and educational benefits for people of all ages. So let’s help more Minnesotans access our shared outdoor environment -by connecting them with the gear they need to be safe, warm and ready to explore.
Take action today
Youth, with the support of caring adults, can join this challenge in north St. Louis County in the following ways:
Drop off at one of the community locations: AEOA Virginia or YMCA- Mountain Iron
Call/text Nicole Kudrle at 218-404-6596 to set up a pickup of your donation.
Minnesota 4-H’ers pledge their whole selves -head, heart, hands and health- to making our world a better place. Join us in living out the 4-H Pledge through the Head, Hands and Toes Winter Gear Drive. You can make a difference for fellow Minnesotans this winter.
Questions can be directed to Nicole Kudrle 218-404-6596 or vande422@umn.edu
