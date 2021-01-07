SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Congratulations to the 658 Hamline University students named to the College of Liberal Arts Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.
The following students achieved this academic distinction: Dieu Do of Virginia and Nicole Ronchetti of Hibbing.
Founded in 1854, Hamline was the first university in Minnesota and among the first coeducational institutions in the nation. Today, Hamline University provides a world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students. Our faculty, staff, and students cultivate an ethic of civic responsibility, social justice, and inclusive leadership.
