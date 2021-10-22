The following is a list of some Halloween events around the Iron Range.

Hibbing

• Oct. 29: Drive-by-Treating event put on by the Hibbing Community College Law Enforcement cadets that provides children and families a safe environment to Trick & Treat. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the HCC north parking lot by Door 2 and is open to all families.

• Oct. 30: City of Hibbing and Hibbing Chamber of Commerce: Trick, Treat, and Greet on the front lawn of City hall on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 2 p.m.

Chisholm

• Oct. 29: Trick-or-Treat on Lake Street 3 to 6 p.m. at participating chamber members, including the fire hall. Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade line up at 5:45 at Kiwanis Park. All pets must be vaccinated and on leashes.

• Oct. 30: Chisholm KIDS PLUS Trunk-or-treat 1-3 p.m. in the fenced in parking lot, across from Chisholm High School.

• Oct. 31: Trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chisholm Fire Hall.

Side Lake

• Oct. 29: 4-6 p.m. Side Lake Community Center Pavilion.

Buhl

• Oct. 24 Halloween party from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Buhl Community Center/Curling Club.

• Oct. 31: Outside of the Hydeaway Bar - Taco in a bag, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Halloween Parade lineup at 1:30 in front of old Martin-Hughes High School.

Nashwauk

• Oct. 31: Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Nashwauk Recreation Center.

Virginia

• Oct. 30: Trunk-or-Treat, sponsored by Recovery Alliance Duluth, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Plaza 53, 5465 Mountain Iron Drive.

Hoyt Lakes

• Oct. 24: Children’s Halloween party, sponsored by the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hoyt Lakes Community Building.

Cook

• Oct. 31: Drive-though candy give-out event, sponsored by the Cook Lions Club and VFW Post 1757, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cook Community Center parking lot, 510 Gopher Drive.

