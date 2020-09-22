Grand Rapids police are investigating the theft of 14 handguns from a Glen's Army Navy store.
The handguns were stolen from the store on Saturday just before midnight, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect is believed to be a man who gained entry by using a large rock to break the front door and then used the same rock to smash the glass countertops and steal the guns.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator Jeremy Nelson at 218-326-3464.
